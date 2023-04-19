Postal food drive meant to help

The National Association of Letter Carriers will again lead the nation's largest single-day food drive with the Stamp Out Hunger event coming Saturday, May 13.
On that day letter carriers across central and western Oklahoma will collect nonperishable food donations from homes on their routes.
Oklahoma residents will receive plastic donation bags in their mailbox the week of May 8.
Then on May 13, residents are encouraged to fill the bag, or any plastic bag, with nonperishable food and leave it by their mailbox before their letter carrier arrives.
Donations collected in Garvin County will stay local and benefit the following Regional Food Bank partners: Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley, Eastern Gate Baptist Church and Pauls Valley Samaritans.
•••
The team at Better Barns, a local, family-owned storage focused business, is inviting the public to come out to an upcoming event meant to help offer a little more on what it's like to live here in rural America.
Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 is a first ever Rural Living Expo at Better Barns' Pauls Valley location at the intersection of highways 19 and 133.
There will be seminars, door prizes, and vendors focused on serving local homesteaders. Hot dogs, chips, and soda will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•••
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is planning to hold two disposals of unwanted pesticides this spring in Kingfisher and McAlester.
The dates are April 25 in Kingfisher at the Kingfisher County Fairgrounds, and April 27 in McAlester at the Southeast Expo Center.
The collections will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
