Bonds have been posted and the next court hearings set for a trio of defendants after drugs, guns and a possible kidnapping were discovered at a residence near Elmore City.
It came down last week with an emergency call of a possible fight going on at a residence just east of Elmore City.
Garvin County and Elmore City authorities soon found more than 1,500 pounds of processed marijuana at the residence, along with an individual claiming to have been held against his will and forced to work at a grow operation that turned out to be illegal.
Arrested just over a week ago were Xiaobing Chen, 34, Quan Zhao, 25, and Xuechun Ruan, 21, as each were given five felony charges filed in Garvin County District Court.
None of the three remained in jail for long as each one has been released after $50,000 bonds were posted. All three were ordered to surrender their passports before a bond could be posted as their next court appearances are now set in February.
The incident leading to the criminal charges came on Nov. 29 as officers arriving at the scene found a handful of people in the front yard across the street from the residence that proved to be ground zero for the case.
Among them was a man claiming he was forced to stay at the residence against his will.
“(SC) said that he was scared of the other occupants and they would not let him leave,” deputies stated in a filed court affidavit.
Two witnesses in the yard said it appeared two of the suspects were trying to drag (SC) back across the street.
“He believed they would try to kill him for contacting us.”
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs reported they concluded after speaking with (SC) that he wasn't being labor trafficked but instead it was more of a “kidnapping situation.”
Those agents confirmed there was no active medical marijuana registration for the site as about 1,560 pounds of packaged marijuana were found in the residence, along with several thousand dollars in cash wrapped in clear packaging and at least two firearms.
Authorities estimated the street value of the recovered marijuana is around $2 million.
The actual charges filed against each of the suspects are trafficking in illegal drugs, possess firearm during commission of a felony, kidnapping, acquire proceeds from drug activity and possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed.
