Posters to take aim on trash

Pauls Valley and Whitebead school students are invited to “take on trash” by creating artistic posters for the statewide Trash Poster Contest, sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Locally, the contest is being supported by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce through the newly formed Pockets of Progress Committee.
“Here’s a chance to show artistic, imaginative and creative talent with an original poster intended to have a positive impact on Oklahoma’s litter problems,” says Sherri Wing, Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce president.
The chamber will award $50 to both the winning student and the student’s teacher.
The deadline for submission is Jan. 24, 2020.
The winning poster will also be submitted for the statewide contest.
According to ODOT, the mission of the Oklahoma Trash Poster Contest is to “provide creative tools by bringing knowledge of pollution issues and promote litter awareness within Oklahoma’s schools and communities."
Complete guidelines, entry forms and additional information are available on the news page of the chamber’s website, www.paulsvalleychamber.com.
Entry forms and more information are also available at the chamber office located at 120 East Paul in downtown Pauls Valley.
