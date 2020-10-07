Prayer line there to help

For those hoping to find a listening ear and maybe even a prayer, a phone line has been set up in Pauls Valley inviting anyone to call anytime.
A couple of old friends, Larry Dehart and Jack Pack, recently made the dream actually happen of having a phone dedicated to offering prayers for and with anyone in need.
Dehart, an associate pastor at Full Gospel Church in PV, and Pack both stress this is not a church related thing but simply meant to get more people turning toward prayer – something they believe is needed these days more than ever.
“It's just an open prayer line that's for anyone,” Dehart tells the PV Democrat. “We didn't want to affiliate it with a church but make it open to everybody.
“We want a prayer line that's open to anyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call anytime and we'll pray with you. Just call, we'll pray with you.
“I just want people to call when they need the Lord.
“We already have people calling me and we haven't even gotten the word out about this prayer line.”
The number they're starting to call for this new local prayer line is 405-207-0745.
“With our world in such a mess we need prayer,” Pack said.
“Sometimes people just need to get something off their chest when they feel overburdened. Sometimes they just someone to talk to.”
That's exactly why Dehart and Pack are trying to spread the word about this new prayer line.
Dehart says he and others have been thinking about this idea for some time “because prayer everyday is important.”
“If you call in we'll pray with you right there on the phone. You can call day or night and if you wake me up that's OK,” he said.
“I know what the Lord can do and I believe that's something we all need. We want to give people a place to pray and come together.
“Prayer is one our greatest assets and it's free. People may be hurting or they have family or friends in crisis, so this is a place to call and we'll pray with them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.