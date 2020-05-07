Prayer service now a drive-in

A drive-in service seems the norm these days as several Pauls Valley churches are banding together for a gathering scheduled for tonight to observe the National Day of Prayer.
With social distancing still called for because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance is asking folks to stay in their vehicles during Thursday night's event.
It's set to start at 7 p.m. this evening at the Wacker Park parking lot located near the park's softball and baseball fields.
“We'll set up a trailer by the baseball field,” said Andy Davidson of Valley Life Church.
“We'll have a microphone, but people can tune in to the radio at 88.5 (FM) and listen to the service.”
Music is expected to kick off the service observing the national day followed by a series of prayers led by a number of people.
“A pastor or representative from several churches will lead the prayers,” he said.
“Each one will be praying about different areas.”
In the past, when communities and the world as a whole weren't facing a global virus threat, the local services for the National Day of Prayer were held in the early afternoon hours on the east side of the Garvin County Courthouse on the lawn by a flagpole.
The ongoing pandemic has changed that, although tonight's service will again feature local pastors leading the prayers for such things as schools, government, the medical community, the businesses community, churches and families.
Anyone coming to the service is again reminded to stay in their vehicles after they find a spot to park.
