Pre-K sign up

Graveside service for Bill Barker, 56, of Cleburne, Texas will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 in Kimbell Bend Cemetery. Brother Ted Everett and Sister Peggy will officiate.
Sheryl "Sherry" Jean Jones was born August 26, 1952 in Mineral Wells, Texas, the daughter of Freddy Gene and Charlotte Irene (Webb) Jones. She passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Oklahoma City at the age of 68, following a brief illness.
Mary June Jones of Maysville was born July 3, 1941 in Story, Oklahoma to Howard and Evelyn Pelfrey. She passed away April 6, 2021 in Maysville, Oklahoma at the age of 79 years.
Mary Lou Brumley of Pauls Valley passed away April 12, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 88 years.
Longtime Garvin County resident Jo Ann Matthews, 70, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Easter Sunday. She was born June 10, 1950 to Russell and Muriel Clement in Hartford, Connecticut.
