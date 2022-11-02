Precincts prep for election day

That next big election day is now less than a week away as precincts all over Garvin County are preparing for voters to arrive on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In fact, early voting for 2022's midterm general election has already gotten underway with in-person absentee ballots getting marked at the Garvin County Election Board offices in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
That voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 2-4 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
“You'll need a photo ID or your card,” Garvin County Election Board Assistant Secretary Holly Levis said, referring to a voter registration card.
“That's with early voting and on election day.”
For those heading to their precincts on Tuesday's election day the places to go are listed here.
• REC Multi Purpose Center in Lindsay.
• Erin Springs Baptist Church south of Lindsay.
• Maysville Methodist Church.
• Paoli Senior Citizens Center.
• Trinity Baptist Church in Pauls Valley.
• Valley Christian Church in Pauls Valley.
• Elmore City Community Building.
• Hennepin Community Building/Fire Station.
• Pauls Valley Methodist Church.
• Trucks Unlimited at I-35 and SH 29.
• Christian Life Church in Pauls Valley.
• Bosa Community Center in Pauls Valley.
• Wynnewood Senior Citizens Center.
• Stratford Housing Authority Building.
• Walker Fire Department.
• Subprecincts to Elmore City Community Building and Trinity Baptist Church.
(Voters need to remember former precincts now closed are the Bill Mitchell Complex in Lindsay and Beaty Baptist Church in Pauls Valley.)
In Garvin County the most local of the races in this election is for associate district judge.
Incumbent Steve Kendall, looking for his third full term in office, and challenger Laura McClain, now an assistant district attorney in Garvin County, are on the ballot.
In this week's edition of the PV Democrat is a conversation with McClain, while one with Kendall comes next week.
The rest of the Garvin County ballot looks like this:
• District 42 state Rep. Cindy Roe is set to go against challenger Steve Jarman in the upcoming election.
• One District 21 district judge, Michael Tupper, has a challenger in Patrick Crowe. The judicial district includes Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.
• One of two U.S. senators in Oklahoma, James Lankford, has three challengers – Kenneth Blevins, Madison Horn and Michael Delaney.
• The other senator’s race is to fill the unexpired term from the retiring Jim Inhofe.
Running for this spot are Robert Murphy, Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn and Ray Woods.
• District 4 U.S. Rep. Tom Cole will go against challenger Mary Brannon.
• Oklahoma Governor Kevin Still has a trio of challengers – Natalie Bruno, Joy Hofmeister and Ervin Stone Yen.
• Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell goes against Chris Powell and Melinda Alizadeh-Fard.
• The two-candidate race for attorney general is between Lynda Steele and Gentner Drummond.
• Three are on the ballot for state treasurer – Gregory Sadler, Todd Russ and Charles De Coune.
• Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson are vying for the office of superintendent of public instruction.
• For commissioner of labor it will be Will Daugherty, Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Jack Henderson on the ballot.
• Running for corporation commissioner are Kim David, Margaret Warigia Bowman and Don Underwood.
• A number of supreme court and civil appeals judges in Oklahoma are also on the ballot.
