This week's primary election decided a lot of things in Garvin County and around the state, while setting the stage for the next round of voting later in the summer.
One of Tuesday's hot races in Garvin County was for sheriff as appointed incumbent Jim Mullett jumped to an early lead finishing with a dominating win over three Republican challengers.
Mullett received 2,354 votes, or 75.1 percent, to claim his first full four-year term in the office.
Finishing second in the sheriff's race was Shane Rich, who collected 413 votes (13.1 percent), followed by Dan Deal (265 votes, 8.4 percent) and Tony Rust (102 votes, 3.2 percent).
Wynnewood voters also supported by a slim margin a local sales tax earmarked for street improvements. The tax measure passed by a 195-166 count.
Voters in the Elmore City-Pernell School District gave incumbent school board member Reneé Barber a close win in the school vote there.
Barber finished with 406 votes, or 52.8 percent, while Carl Stevens received 362 votes.
In Lindsay the top three candidates out of 10 claimed spots on the city council there.
Those top three were Eric Dodson with 350 votes (22.7 percent), Lynn Scruggs (270 votes, 17.5 percent) and Brad Smith (233 votes, 15.1 percent).
•••
State Question 802 proposing an expansion of Medicaid coverage in Oklahoma passed by a slim margin statewide, while voters in Garvin County opposed the measure.
The final overall numbers for SQ 802 were 340,279, or 50.48 percent, in support, while the no vote came in with 333,761 ballots (49.52 percent).
In Garvin County voters didn't like the state question that much as the vote here was 3,249 (63.7 percent) in opposition, compared to 1,849 yes votes.
•••
U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe of Tulsa won the Republican primary Tuesday with 74 percent of the vote statewide, while Abby Broyles of Oklahoma City won the Democratic vote as she received 60.4 percent of party voters.
The two will join Libertarian and Independent candidates during the general election in November.
Republican incumbent Tom Cole easily won the Republican vote for his District 4 U.S. Representative seat.
Cole received 76.3 percent support in the state and 80.9 percent in Garvin County.
In November he's set to go against Mary Brannon, who won the Democratic nomination over two challengers with 63.8 percent support.
• State Senator District 13 – Republican incumbent Greg McCortney defeated Carisa Roberson, both of Ada, with 74.5 percent of the vote, including 73 percent in Garvin County.
• State Senator District 43 – Republican incumbent Paul Scott received 49.9 percent of the overall vote, while Jessica Garvin finished second with 39.2 percent. Democrat Terri Reimer of Marlow is awaiting the winner.
• State Representative District 20 – Republican incumbent Sherrie Conley won a close race over challenger Steve Herburger. Overall Conley finished with 56.9 percent of the vote.
• State Representative District 42 – Republican incumbent Cindy Roe of Lindsay finished with 61.6 percent of the overall vote (73 percent in Garvin County) for a win over challenger Nicole Stevens of Blanchard.
•••
Local races already set for the Aug. 25 election date are four candidates lining up to run for mayor in Wynnewood and the return of a school bond issue in Stratford held back for a while because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayoral candidates in Wynnewood are G.A. Tucker, 59, Dusten Canady, 28, Shayne Winkler, 46, and Anne Giltner, 47.
The Stratford issue totaling $620,000, if passed by at least 60 percent support, will address a number of school facility improvements, such as to the district's agriculture building and show barn, baseball and softball fields, along with new heat and air conditioning equipment at the elementary school.
The one race having to wait until November's general election looks to be for the office of District 2 county commissioner.
Incumbent Gary Ayres, 67, of Elmore City is seeking a new term in the office as he filed as a Republican.
Looking to challenge for the commissioner's post is David Kennedy, 58, also of Elmore City, who filed as a Democrat.
All the specific numbers from Tuesday's primary races can be found online at the Oklahoma State Election Board website.
