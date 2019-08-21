Principal says time for a change

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.