The second of five defendants in a Lindsay area pills for sale scheme has been sentenced to serve a few years behind bars.
During a recent hearing in a Garvin County courtroom Karen Alisha Thompson, 49, of Maysville was sentenced to various prison terms totaling 10 years.
Thompson was among a group of area residents taking part in a Lindsay woman’s plan to shop and sell her own prescription pills.
The woman at the center of the plot is Betty Williams, 69.
The case against Williams, along with Fury Stinnett, 25, of Elmore City and Kalyn Elisabeth Steakley, 25, of Maysville, is still pending.
One other accused conspirator, Matthew Clinton Aaron Johnson, 32, of Lindsay, has already taken a plea deal that includes a 10-year suspended sentence.
Court records show Johnson’s sentence is based on his willingness to testify against his co-defendants if called to the stand by state prosecutors.
All the defendants were accused of violating the Oklahoma Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, better known simply as RICO, and conspiracy to engage in racketeering.
In Thompon’s case the RICO charge was amended to possession of drugs with intent to distribute, which drew a seven-year term.
She was given a five-year term on another charge and 10 years in prison for a conspiracy count. All the terms are to run concurrent to each other.
•••
A deferred sentence has been given to a Maysville man facing multiple charges with one from two summers ago involving a gunshot.
A seven-year deferred term was handed to Sean McCann, 43, for an incident in July 2021 as he fired a gunshot after arguing with another motorist at a site near Wynnewood.
As part of his sentence for the felony assault with a dangerous weapon charge McCann was also ordered to take part in an online gun safety course and an anger management class.
Two protective order violations in 2022 also drew one-year deferred sentences for McCann.
In the 2021 shooting incident a motorist claimed McCann pointed a gun at him after the two stopped their vehicles.
A fight reportedly ensued as the two men tried to control the handgun before the one motorist was able to drive away. County deputies later reported finding damage to one tire on the man’s vehicle that could have been caused by a fired bullet.
