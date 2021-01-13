The most recent list of Garvin County inmates headed off to prison includes a Pauls Valley man set to serve a suspended sentence after accidentally firing a gunshot that struck his infant baby last summer.
Among the inmates sent in December to start serving prison sentences is Larry Hirrill Jr., 29.
Hirrill’s suspended term of 15 years was revoked after an incident last August when the accidental gunshot struck an eight-month-old baby in the left arm as the child and others were in a parked vehicle on the south side of Pauls Valley.
Hirrill, who confessed to the act, told authorities it came during a child custody exchange near Airline Road when he spotted what he believed to be a car following them.
Hired said he was doing something with blankets in a vehicle’s back seat when the gun was accidentally fired.
The shot went from the driver’s side back seat to the passenger's side front seat where it struck the baby as the bullet passed through an arm and the vehicle’s door frame.
The baby was reported to be OK after later being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Among the other inmates listed was Amanda Lyons, 34, who is set to serve a five-year suspended sentence after violating conditions of probation.
Kevin Baker, 35, was given a 20-year term with all but four years suspended on two sex offender related offenses in Stratford.
Dustin Barnes, 32, has a four-year prison sentence for a stolen pickup truck in 2019 near Elmore City.
Kenneth Long, 26, is set to serve five years in prison on four counts of child abuse by injury.
John McRae, 53, was given 10 years with five in prison on counts of leading county deputies on a pursuit last October and then striking two officers with a flashlight. He also had two firearms in his possession after a previous felony conviction.
Jordan Richardson, 21, was sentenced to a five-year term after failing to complete a drug court program.
Richard Stultz, 29, violated the conditions of probation after given a two-year term for stealing a vehicle in Pauls Valley nearly a year ago.
James Riley, 22, had a five-year suspended sentence revoked. His conviction was for driving under the influence of alcohol after a previous conviction.
Thomas Denny, 33, had a suspended 10-year prison term revoked in a car theft case.
Michael Slay, 47, in a case involving more than $2,000 worth of clothing stolen from a Lindsay business.
Rufus Christie, 38, was given one year in prison on a domestic assault conviction from this past October.
Rodney Lyle, 29, was given three years on stolen vehicle and drug charges.
