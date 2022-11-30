One defendant in a Pauls Valley drug case has received a prison sentence, while the other a suspended jail term.
Brittany Danielle Cowan, 32, was recently sentenced to a variety of time behind bars with the most 12 years.
The second defendant in the same case, Robert Dean Mooneyham, 43, was given a suspended sentence after both took plea deals.
The case goes back to Oct. 15 when a resident in the 200 block of South Elm reported Cowan and Mooneyham came to the home in the early morning hours.
After the two had left the resident reported noticing several items missing, including a purse with personal documents, cards and prescription drugs.
Later a search of the Pauls Valley residence where Cowan and Mooneyham were living resulted in authorities finding a stolen pill bottle in the trash.
Also found were several grams of methamphetamine, more than four grams of heroin, digital scales, empty baggies and a rifle.
Officers reported Cowan’s cell phone showed texts of several narcotics related transactions for pills, cocaine and opiates.
After a recent plea deal Cowan was sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 12 years with all to run concurrent to each other. She was also given a $25,000 fine with all but $500 suspended.
Earlier this year Cowan was given a suspended sentence in a 2021 case of two drug trafficking charges.
Just about two weeks ago Mooneyham’s plea deal resulted in suspended terms ranging from five to 10 years.
This past summer he was also given a suspended sentence for a forgery conviction in a 2019 case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.