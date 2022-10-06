A Maysville man accused this summer of assaulting and then threatening the lives of a relative and his girlfriend is now facing prison time.
Derik Fogle, 39, pleaded no contest to multiple charges of domestic assault resulting in a 10-year sentence with eight in prison.
Three domestic assault felonies were filed against Fogle back on June 15 with each one related to accusations he assaulted his sister-in-law the day before at a Maysville residence.
The following day Fogle was formally accused of choking his girlfriend and making threats against her life.
A court affidavit shows in the first incident Fogle’s sister-in-law said he was frustrated with his mother about something when he began “glaring at her, yelling and threatening her.”
The woman said Fogle had a knife in his hands and started making “stabbing motions” at her.
She claimed when she grabbed her purse and dog to leave the residence Fogle attacked her, grabbed her by the neck and strangled her to the point where she was having a hard time breathing.
The woman said she was able to get away and out of the house. That’s when Fogle is accused of throwing a brick striking both of her legs. She also claims an open blade knife was thrown as he threatened her life.
In the second incident Fogle was accused of assaulting and choking his girlfriend at another Maysville residence just days earlier.
She told authorities she was “delusional and dizzy” from being choked by Fogle to the point of losing consciousness.
It was on June 13 when the woman said Fogle had “dowsed the whole camper in oil and said he was going to set it on fire,” while also threatening to kill her.
The very next morning she said Fogle choked her in a kind of assault that had happened before.
A witness in the case also claimed to have seen Fogle kick in her front door and go straight for his girlfriend.
