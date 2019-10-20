A series of coordinated fights broke out last month at six prisons across the state, killing one inmate and leaving 36 injured.
Several correctional officers were hurt in the melees — including one broken ankle — during the incident that state corrections officials blamed on “a dispute between two prison gangs as well as racial tensions.”
In August, officials said they transferred more than a dozen prisoners from a Helena correctional facility after four inmates there were injured in two separate altercations that occurred minutes apart.
Though these recent incidents were publicized, records obtained by CNHI Oklahoma show the state’s prison system is averaging at least one assault a day the past five years.
Since the start of 2015, nearly 2,700 assaults were reported behind bars, according to statistics released by the Department of Corrections in response to an open records request.
Of those assaults, there were 1,880 incidents of inmate-on-inmate violence; more than 800 inmate-on-correctional officer assaults; and one or two instances where guards injured inmates, according to the data.
“Every time you have violence behind the wire, it’s bad,” said Matt Elliott, a spokesman for the state agency. “We always wish they were lower because every single one of these (assaults) is someone getting hurt. But a lot of these individuals are violent.”
Prisons ‘tougher’ than people think
In an effort to crack down on prison violence, the agency created the Security Threats Intelligence division in August 2017, he said. The division monitors prison gangs, drug commerce and contraband traffic in and out of facilities.
Contraband is behind 100 percent of the violence that happens in the prison yard and remains the biggest security threat the prison system faces, he said. Prison gangs are often affiliated with trafficking and distributing illegal goods.
“Most of the inmate-on-inmate (violence) is because they’re either trying to control some aspect of the contraband trade… or it’s something as simple as this guy didn’t pay me for the meth he wanted me to bring in for him,” Elliott said.
Some inmates also don’t stop being criminals once they’re incarcerated.
“The prisons are tougher than what people think they are,” said Bobby Cleveland, executive director of the Oklahoma Corrections Professionals. His group has more than 1,000 members.
In 2018, 430 total inmate-on-inmate assaults were reported. Through early October 2019, there were 336.
He said some inmates have no fear of attacking correctional officers. In 2018, 118 officers were assaulted. Through early October 2019, 118 assaults already were reported.
Cleveland, a former lawmaker, said that’s way too many.
Recently, an inmate repeatedly spat in an officer’s face, and only stopped when employees pinned him down, Cleveland said.
And despite a continued push to hire more correctional officers, prisons still operate short-staffed, which makes conditions more dangerous for both employees and inmates, Cleveland said.
When a retired correctional officer at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, in McAlester, used to call for help, five or six guys would respond in minutes, he said.
“Now you’re lucky to get one guy in 10 minutes because they’re still short-staffed,” Cleveland said.
Making conditions safer
As of mid-October, there were 28,013 inmates behind bars. The state’s prisons were operating at 111 percent over capacity, according to weekly statistics released by the agency.
Still, Cleveland thinks the Corrections Department is doing enough to make conditions safer for employees.
Armed with the ability to offer higher starting pay, the agency has enrolled more than 100 people in its upcoming training academy, Cleveland said.
The agency also is increasingly proactive in handling difficult inmates, Cleveland said.
When an inmate is causing problems, officials quickly relocate them to other cellblocks or other prisons, he said.
The Granite facility used to be one of the roughest prisons for employees, he said. Corrections officials have relocated the troublemakers and de-escalated trouble before it starts.
“DOC has really worked on this and tried hard to stop it,” he said.
Still, Cleveland said the agency can do more to protect employees. That includes purchasing additional walkie-talkies so that all employees behind bars can call for assistance. Right now, he said doctors, nurses, secretaries and other support personnel don’t have access to them.
He also wants the agency to provide stab vests for all correctional officers.
“I don’t think you can put a dollar amount on someone’s life,” he said.
