Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.