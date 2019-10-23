Progress right in the clean up name

There's a reason a big community clean up work day set for this weekend in Pauls Valley is called Pockets of Progress.
For the groups leading the charge the hope is one work day will lead to the next and help build some momentum in what could be a new push for progress in keeping more of the PV community cleaner.
“I say let's get after it,” said Sherri Wing, president of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“Let's lead by example. We're definitely striving for, at the worst case, progress.
“We're looking to have other work days in the spring and make this a continuous thing.”
Volunteers are what's needed as the Pockets of Progress work day is set to go from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Anyone choosing to pitch in and help are asked to come to the local train depot pavilion to pick up trash bags and gloves. They are encouraged to come in closed toed shoes and bring any gloves or tools they might need.
Teams of workers will be assigned specific areas or “pockets” to work as the idea is to pick up trash.
This clean up work day is teaming the PV Chamber of Commerce, PV Ministerial Alliance and city of PV.
According to Wing, at one point not too long ago it was learned the chamber board and ministerial alliance had pretty much the same idea of working toward a bigger effort to help clean up Pauls Valley.
They have since come together, along with the city of Pauls Valley, to organize what could be the first of many community clean up days.
“We're now teaming up to clean up,” Wing adds.
“We have identified 16 different areas. I look around our community and it's very evident we're missing the mark.
“It's not glamorous giving up a Saturday to go pick up trash, but we are asking people to come and be prepared to work.”
A specific focus is expected to be on cleaning alley ways in the downtown area and the main local “feeder” roads.
The ministerial alliance is lined up to provide hot dogs and water to all volunteers on the clean up crews.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
