Protest over dog stabbing a concern

A group of angry animal lovers gathered outside a Pauls Valley man’s house to protest his actions of taking a butter knife and stabbing a passing dog in the head.
In the end Cody Davis, 35, is facing a felony charge of cruelty to animals, while the injured puppy, only a few months old, somehow survived and is reported to be doing well after treatment from a local veterinarian.
Although Pauls Valley’s police chief, Derrick Jolley, understands the anger from the small group of people outside of Davis’ home afterwards, it still concerns him when people stage this kind of gathering and what may happen with emotions that high.
“A group of people were out in the road gathered at his residence protesting and filming,” Jolley tells the PV Democrat.
“They were upset because he’s not in jail and saying we weren’t doing anything because he’s a city employee,” he said, referring to Davis working for the city of Pauls Valley at the local cemetery.
“They were just making statements that are just false. It doesn’t matter what a suspect’s employment status is. If we can investigate we’re going to present the facts to the (district attorney) and the DA can do what they see fit.”
The actual incident came Sunday evening, June 18, followed by a delay in getting Davis’ statement because he was intoxicated at the time.
The case against Davis did come together a couple of days later as the formal allegation against him was filed on June 21.
“The danger with this is the possibility it’s going to escalate,” Jolley said about the protest before that charge came down.
“When there’s people gathered up outside a house it adds pressure to the situation. It could be peaceful and it could result in another incident. It does add tension to the whole thing regardless.”
This particular time the crowd consisting of supporters of the injured dog wound up leaving without any police involvement.
“Later we made contact with the victims, and they were very happy he had been arrested and charged,” the chief adds.
After the actual incident responding officers report meeting with two people; one panicked at the time yelling, “‘Who stabs a dog with a butter knife.’”
A man claimed he was walking to a store and noticed the four- to six-month-old puppy from his household had followed him. On the way back he said a “‘city worker’” came out of his house, jumped the fence and stabbed the dog. He said the man then jumped back over the fence and ran back inside the residence.
Officers retrieving the puppy report it had a butter knife stuck in his head about one to two inches deep. They also report it was “not aggressive” as they placed the animal in their patrol car to take to the Williamsburg Vet Clinic.
When officers later spoke with Davis and his wife the woman, who they said appeared to be intoxicated, claimed the puppy was climbing their fence trying to attack their fully grown dogs.
Davis is reported to have given a similar story adding he threw the butter knife that landed in the puppy’s head. Two days later the couple came in to give their official statements about the incident.
“There’s some debate on that,” Jolley said about the differing stories of the incident.
“The man with the puppy said Davis hopped the fence, stabbed the dog and then hopped back over the fence. When my officers talked to Davis he said this dog was trying to attack his dogs through the fence, so he threw the knife and hit him.
“The problem with this is the dog was outside the fence and was not a threat.”
After Davis appeared in court on Friday he was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
