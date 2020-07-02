Protest returns with holiday rally

A movement joining both protest and unity now has a return to Pauls Valley set for this fast approaching holiday weekend.
Ralonda Pease says she and some of her friends were right there taking part in last week's peaceful protest march through the streets of PV to bring attention to a national push to end systemic racism in America and bring racial equality to all.
In the hope even more people will come out to watch, listen and participate the group of local friends decided a weekend event might be a more convenient time to get a good turnout.
So, they pitched in to organize a protest rally now scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5 at the band shell in Wacker Park.
“I thought it was a nice protest, but I was hoping more people would show up,” Peace said about the June 26 march. “We were all at the protest, but we wanted to come up with something that was more organized.
“It will be a peaceful protest; about bringing people together to promote unity,” she said about this weekend's rally in the local park.
“We're not the Black Lives Matter organization, but we represent the cause.
“I want to assure people it will be a peaceful thing. We wanted to have something to support the cause.”
During the protest march a week ago, organized as a Black Lives Matter event, a couple dozen local and area residents came together to participate and show their support for the cause of racial equality.
Holding a variety of signs, participants marched from the lawn of PV High School down state Highway 19 all the way to the Garvin County Courthouse and back again.
Pease says the rally this coming weekend will feature a number of speakers.
“We have other things in the works for later. We're thinking about a community panel to have open discussions about the issues.”
She adds the group has been talking with Pauls Valley police officials, specifically Chief Mitch McGill and Assistant Chief Derrick Jolley, to keep them in the loop when it comes to organized events like the one coming this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.