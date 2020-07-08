Protest returns with holiday rally

A movement joining both protest and unity returned to Pauls Valley with a rally that turned into a march over the holiday weekend.
Ralonda Pease said she and some of her friends were right there taking part in a peaceful protest march through the streets of PV a couple of weeks ago to bring attention to a national push to end systemic racism in America and bring racial equality to all.
In the hope even more people would come out to watch, listen and participate the group of local friends decided a weekend event might be a more convenient time to get a good turnout.
So, they pitched in to organize a protest rally this past Sunday afternoon, July 5 at the band shell in Wacker Park before it hit the road for a march to the county courthouse building as a way to bring more attention to the cause.
“It's about bringing people together to promote unity,” Pease said about the weekend rally.
“We're not the Black Lives Matter organization, but we represent the cause. We wanted to have something to support the cause.”
Much like the earlier Black Lives Matter event, this one also included a couple dozen or so people coming together to participate and show their support for the cause of racial equality.
Like the earlier one this recent gathering including participants holding a variety of signs and chanting along the way as they marched from the local park through the streets of PV all the way to the lawn of the Garvin County Courthouse. There they used the signs to promote the message of unity to passing motorists on the well traveled Grant Avenue, which is also state Highway 19.
“We have other things in the works for later,” Pease said.
“We're thinking about a community panel to have open discussions about the issues.”
She adds the group has been talking with Pauls Valley police officials, specifically Chief Mitch McGill and Assistant Chief Derrick Jolley, to keep them in the loop when it comes organized events like the one this weekend.
