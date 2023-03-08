Objections have piled up in a big way for an oilfield waste recycling facility being proposed for a rural site in southwestern Garvin County.
In recent days plenty of protest letters have come in from area residents, the town of Foster and even the Garvin County commissioners as many fear the facility will create a long list of problems starting with a possible contamination of groundwater and even the air itself.
One of those leading the protests is Sherry Kennedy, who believes a facility of this kind a few miles outside of Elmore City could be an environmental disaster for the area if it becomes a reality.
“When I first found out what it was my daughter and I did some research and I realized it’s more than just a mud farm,” Kennedy says.
“The mud and deleterious substances come into the facility and are mixed with manure and other substances.
“It’s deleterious. It’s harmful, dangerous and they’re going to bring it in by the truckloads daily.
“It’s not something I want in our community with the toxic substances and phosphates from the manure getting washed into the groundwater,” she adds.
The current protests center around an application by Heartland Environmental Resources of Watonga and Heartland Homestead of Purcell to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to construct and operate the facility in Garvin County.
If it becomes reality the facility would recycle “deleterious substances,” which are oil based drill cuttings solids, muds and what opponents are describing as contaminated soils.
Put simply, it’s oilfield waste regulated by the commission.
Another concern is from the manure and other components used in processing the substances.
“With this recycling facility they will have multiple lanes, and they’ll be dumping the mud into these lanes pulling off the saltwater. When they drop it in who knows what’s in it,” Kennedy said.
“And there’s no limitation on how much property they can use, no limitation on how many truckloads will be coming in a day,” she said, adding the proposed facility is for 160 acres.
Public hearings have been held on the application, but in recent weeks more than 20 letters of protest have been submitted.
Right now all parties involved might be shifting to a decision on a potential legal exception being given to the site since it's inside the municipal limits of Foster, which state law prohibits.
Written information prepared by Kennedy lists out some specific concerns of opponents, which starts with potential contamination of the air and groundwater, along with runoff water into surrounding land and Salt Creek and possibly the Washita River flowing into Lake Texoma.
Opponents are also concerned about potential odor problems leading to “air quality deterioration” and possible health issues for those living nearby, a decrease in property values and a negative impact on area roads due to the increased traffic of heavy oilfield trucks.
Kennedy’s residence is one of the six located within a quarter mile of the proposed facility.
“We have worked hard to be here and to maintain our country lifestyle. We have great investment in our homes, our community and have looked forward to sharing our land and our way of life with our grandchildren. I don’t believe it is right for someone to take that way,” she said in the written document.
Yet another objection cites a facility using a different recycling method but handling the same oilfield waste located about 15 miles away, resulting in problems for residents there.
“I realize the oilfield has a great need to dispose of these deleterious substances. I don’t believe bringing them into our community, our county is the right answer.”
