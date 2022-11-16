Public invited to holiday dinners

Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley is inviting the public to a community Thanksgiving luncheon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The come-and-go lunch will be in the hospital's cafeteria. Call 405-866-5100 for more information.
•••
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City is hosting its 23rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in the Family Life Center.
The event is dine in only as there will be no take-outs.
The church is one block west of the four-way stop sign in Elmore City. Call the church at 580-788-4110 for more.
•••
The Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum will be beautifully decorated for all the families and their children who love to come see Santa Claus and have their photos made with him.
Christmas at the Mansion is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4.
This special event has a lot of meaning for the Lindsay community and represents a beautiful home where the families of the Murrays and the Lindsays enjoyed “coming to grandma's house.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society welcomes everyone to come from 1 to 4 p.m. and share in all the memories of the past and present. For more information call 405-756-6502 or 405-919-6146.
