Public library gets a hotspot boost

It was a hotspot boost to be sure as a number of organizations came together to help give the community in Pauls Valley better online access at the local public library.
The boost comes in the form of a $5,000 donation from AARP Oklahoma, which through Oklahoma State University and its Cooperative Extension Service supports their rural broadband program.
This particular donation will go to support 22 internet hotspots loaned out through libraries in Pauls Valley, Blackwell, Hulbert and Inola.
It will also fund seven data services that OSU had previously placed at the public library in Okemah.
The formal donation ceremony came at a recent gathering at the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
“We have 100,000 members in the rural areas,” said AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl during some brief comments at the event in Pauls Valley.
“How do we stay connected in them? Broadband is an important way. This is a big part of it all.”
Voskuil noted that AARP’s support for OSU’s broadband program is especially big since Oklahoma ranks 47th in the nation for broadband connectivity.
“AARP is committed to driving change in supporting digital connectivity for all Oklahomans, especially in rural areas,” he adds.
The way it works is small mobile hotspot devices are made available at the library allowing users to have access to the internet just about anywhere.
Right now there are some folks that come to the library to use its WiFi for online access.
With this service people can check out a hotspot device at the library and take it home to access the internet for a limited period of time.
Also at the local ceremony were a couple of legislators with a piece of Garvin County in their districts.
Both state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, and state Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, say this kind of internet access for the public plays a big part in their current work on a committee meeting weekly to look closer at ways to make healthcare more accessible for Oklahomans.
“A big part of healthcare is getting connected,” McCortney said. “We’ve got to connect to the world and that’s hard to do in our part of the state.”
The issue is also a big one for Roe, who is a nurse practitioner in Pauls Valley.
“I work in a clinic with a large Medicaid population and a lot of these people don’t have internet access,” Roe said.
“So, this will be beneficial to so many people.”
