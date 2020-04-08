Public still has access to courthouse

Yes folks, Garvin County's courthouse is indeed open, but it's got a much different look these days because of the COVID-19 threat.
Dave Johnson, who is the emergency management director for the county, and others said earlier this week there's been a little confusion about whether the courthouse is open or closed.
“We want people to understand the courthouse is open, we're doing business and all the offices here are open for everybody,” Johnson said during a regular county commissioner meeting done in person but with masks and safe distancing.
“There's been some misunderstanding about that.”
Possibly adding to the confusion is the courthouse is currently under some much tighter safety measures as any and all visitors and employees alike must be screened to check their temperatures before they can come inside.
The reason for that is a fever of 100.4 degrees or more is one of the symptoms of COVID-19.
Visitors also must pass through a metal detector and be checked out by a county deputy at the courthouse's only entrance these days – the west side door to the annex portion of the building.
Johnson says it appears these new guidelines in place for just over a week seem to be working OK.
“The sheriff says they're doing really well,” he said.
“Everybody coming in is having their temperatures checked. As far as I know no one has been turned away.”
Other officials say everyone entering is indeed tested, including employees working in offices inside.
Visitors showing no signs of fever and passing through the metal detector are still directed to stay in the first floor annex and asked to use drop boxes set up there for each of the courthouse offices.
One office sure to get some visitors this week is the Garvin County Election Board as candidates can file to officially open their campaigns for a county office.
The filings are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, April 8-10 in the actual election board office, which is located on the courthouse's ground floor.
The four county offices included in this filing are now occupied by Sheriff Jim Mullett, District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres, Court Clerk Laura Lee and County Clerk Lori Fulks.
“The election board is opening for the filing. We're going to do our best to support her efforts to do that safely,” Johnson said, referring to Gayla Dean.
“We'll try to make sure that goes as smoothly as possible.”
Dean has said the idea is to have only one candidate in the office at a time during the filing process.
It was also announced this week health reasons have led Doylene Cunningham to submit her resignation as secretary, which is the position overseeing the county's election board office.
“They're trying to expedite getting us a new secretary,” said Carol Dillingham, assistant district attorney who serves as the commissioners' counsel.
“If you have any suggestions on anyone I would suggest you contact the state election board.”
Cunningham plans to step down after serving in the office since her appointment in December 2012.
