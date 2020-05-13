Pug Nation to honor local grads

Pug Nation is now set to rise up a couple of times to offer a big salute to this year's crop of seniors graduating from Paoli High School.
That will include a parade through town later this week with both seniors and Paoli's kindergartners being honored.
A more traditional ceremony for the local high-schoolers is now scheduled for later in the summer.
“With the pandemic we were trying to figure out how to honor our kids,” said Paoli Superintendent David Morris.
“We want to make sure we honor our seniors.”
Morris, like just about every school administrator in the state and maybe even the country, was looking for a way to honor local graduates while still keeping them and the public safe from the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a way to limit the potential spread of the virus, school buildings were shut down in mid-March forcing classroom instruction to go online, and stay-at-home and social distancing policies have for the past few weeks become the norm for just about everyone.
Paoli residents are encouraged to come out but still follow safe social distancing polices during the parade set for a 6:30 p.m. start Friday, May 15 in front of Paoli's senior citizens center on state Highway 145.
“We were wanting to continue the traditions for Paoli students,” Morris tells the PV Democrat.
“Parents can stand in the yards and cheer them on, and the kids will decorate the vehicles they drive in the parade.
“We are asking people to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing. Our local law enforcement will be there to enforce the CDC guidelines. They will be visiting those people who aren't following the guidelines.”
Morris' reference is to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it's policies meant to limit the spread of the virus.
Participants in the parade are to stay in their vehicles, while the public is warned they could be ticketed for not keeping a safe distance from others.
Morris said the school had to get permission from local police to hold the parade, which could be shut down in progress if the safe distancing practice is not followed.
Once the parade begins the route is east to U.S. Highway 77, north to a turn onto Stewart Street near the local elementary school, then back south on Christi Street before wrapping up where it started.
With the pandemic preventing large gatherings for now, a commencement ceremony for Paoli grads is now scheduled for this summer.
Originally set for early August, the ceremony is now scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Paoli football field. If weather becomes an issue it would be moved to the school gym.
“We chose that date hoping everyone could attend. We scheduled it early in the morning because it's so hot that time of the year.”
Morris says he and school board members are already planning for the start of the next school.
The good news here is the Paoli district looks to be ready for any potential revenue shortfall that could come because of the financial impact from COVID-19.
“Going into this next year there are some school districts that are struggling,” Morris said.
“We're going to be fine because we have a good carryover in place. There are some districts around us having a tough time.”
