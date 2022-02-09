A past pattern has returned for a Pauls Valley man again charged with failing to stop and taking law enforcement officials on a potentially dangerous chase.
For Cecil Lee Shells, 63, the most recent charge of eluding or attempting to elude officers is far from his first.
Charges filed last week in Garvin County District Court make it the fourth time in the last two years Shells has faced accusations of taking officers on a ride as each time he failed to pull over for attempted traffic stops.
This time Shells is accused of ignoring the sirens and flashing lights of a state trooper after he was clocked going over the speed limit the evening of Jan. 31.
The result is Shells now faces a new felony and two misdemeanor counts, including driving without a valid license. After his initial court appearance Shells was given a $25,000 bond as state prosecutors requested that total go up to $50,000.
The new charges are similar to one last year and two others in 2020.
Court records show the recent incident came when two troopers were parked in the Interstate 35 median when a vehicle traveling northbound was spotted going well over the speed limit a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
Troopers report radar showed the vehicle was traveling 89 mph in a zone that includes a speed limit of 75 mph.
A couple of miles later troopers report catching up as they activated the patrol car's sirens and shined a spotlight onto the driver's position.
The move didn't result in the motorist, later identified as Shells, slowing down or pulling over to the highway's shoulder as troopers continued to try and get the driver's attention.
“This included several times pulling up next to the vehicle and slightly in front of the vehicle,” troopers later reported.
A trooper even screamed out a window for the driver to pull over. Speeds didn't get up there, but the driver still ignored the warnings as the vehicle got all the way to Pauls Valley where it exited on the ramp leading to state Highway 19.
“The area has significantly higher number of other vehicles on the roadway and exiting from private drives, traveling through stop lights and driving through the city.”
With concerns over pedestrian safety and an elementary school not far down the road, troopers then conducted a “low speed” maneuver to get the vehicle stopped in front of the local Braum's store near the interstate. Shells was then taken into custody without incident.
Similar cases for Shells goes back to February 2020 when he was charged with trying to elude a Pauls Valley police officer by driving at high speed and motoring past a stop sign. He was later sentenced to 30 days in county jail.
Shells was given the same sentence after he had a similar pursuit with PV police just three months later.
Yet another encounter with local police came in November 2021 as he was again given a month in jail.
That incident also included two counts of cocaine and marijuana possession, along with resisting an officer.
