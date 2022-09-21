A handful of criminal charges have caught up to a motorist who took police in Purcell on a high speed, often reckless chase that finally ended not far from Elmore City.
Shiloh Sue Yarberry, 30, of Moore, who also goes by the name of Shiloh Sue Broce, now faces five formal counts after the unusual pursuit over a week ago.
A court filed document shows it was just after midnight on Sept. 10 when authorities in Garvin County were contacted about a pursuit coming this way from neighboring McClain County.
What they were told was a driver had fled during a traffic stop and the chase was coming southbound on state Highway 74.
After the pursuit went through Maysville it continued toward Elmore City as the sports utility vehicle being chased was traveling at speeds approaching 100 mph.
When it did finally get into Elmore authorities later reported it was even more dangerous to the public despite the early morning hour.
“The SUV was passing in close proximity to residences and made no attempt to reduce speed,” officials stated in an affidavit filed in Garvin County District Court.
The high speeds there in Elmore City were coming in zones meant to be between 45 and 25 mph.
At some point the vehicle changed lanes attempting to avoid some “stop sticks” laid down on the road by Elmore City police. There it nearly struck another vehicle out on the road.
Soon the vehicle started slowing down as at least one tire had struck the tire deflation device on the road.
Moving on one tire deflated down to a metal wheel, the vehicle accelerated but not for long as it spun out and stopped.
As officers approached the driver, later identified as Yarberry, she had her hands raised. Also in the vehicle was a male passenger in the rear passenger seat, who also had his hands raised.
Officials said Yarberry used a closed fist to strike an officer as a second officer fired pepper spray into her face. She later spit on the same officer putting some of the substance on his face.
As the arrest attempt continued officers said they could smell alcohol on Yarberry as she spoke with the thick, slurred speech of intoxication.
In fact, they described it as “drunk-like behavior.”
More of the story came into focus when the passenger told officers he and Yarberry had earlier been at his Lexington home drinking multiple beers.
A third person acting as a designated driver then gave them a ride to a store in Lexington. However, the vehicle was stopped for some sort of traffic violation.
When the driver was told to exit the vehicle Yarberry is reported to have gotten into the driver’s seat and sped away to start the pursuit.
The male passenger said he considered jumping from the vehicle but it was by that time moving too fast.
He claims to have told Yarberry maybe 15 to 20 times to stop the vehicle but the pursuit continued. The passenger also claimed his phone was not working preventing him from calling authorities.
As a result, the man, in fear for his life, said he decided to “slouch down” in the rear passenger seat and try to stay safe until the vehicle came to a stop.
The man was later released to a sober driver because he had no criminal intent.
Yarberry was given two felony and three misdemeanor charges to go along with a $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.