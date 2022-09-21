The speeds were fast and even zoomed right past a state trooper as a high-speed pursuit got started near Pauls Valley before coming to an end in Maysville.
The driver of a Chevy Corvette, 23-year-old Jakob Webb of Ft. Worth, Texas later told arresting officers that he'd always been told law enforcement officers eventually stop chasing.
In this case they didn't stop chasing as different agencies came together to get the vehicle stopped after it was initially spotted by a trooper traveling about 123 mph while traveling northbound on Interstate 35 back in the early evening hours of Wednesday, Sept. 14.
That Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper saw a white Corvette speeding a couple of miles south of Pauls Valley as the vehicle reached speeds around 165 mph.
As the vehicle moved closer to Pauls Valley the trooper reported seeing the Corvette pass first one vehicle and then others on the highway's shoulder while still moving at “excessive speeds.”
The pursuit then reached an ongoing construction zone as vehicles were narrowed into one lane.
It was at Pauls Valley's exit 72 where the vehicle got off the interstate as the call went out to all law enforcement agencies in the area to be on the lookout.
A short time later the vehicle, which had turned onto state Highway 19, was stopped by police in Maysville.
The driver, identified as Webb, told a trooper, “I'm sorry for not stopping, please don't take me to jail.”
Webb did go to jail but didn't stay there long as he was released after posting a $19,000 bond on the felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officers.
A male passenger was also in the vehicle as officials later found two loaded revolvers under each of the front seats.
