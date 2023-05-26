Members of the Purdy Cemetery Association are to be the gatekeepers for an in-person fundraiser this holiday weekend.
Volunteers will sit daily at the cemetery gate from Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 to receive donations will it all going for the cemetery's upkeep.
An annual Memorial Day service at the Purdy Cemetery is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, May 29.
Ceremonies will begin with the American Legion Post No. 23 presenting the 21-gun salute and Taps.
There will be a presentation by Ronnie Ackerman, Bible message by Nathanial Roberts and message in song by the Billingsley family.
A potluck lunch will follow the service with “good food and fellowship.”
“Everyone is welcome to attend our Memorial Day service at the Purdy Cemetery, just bring your lawn chair, favorite potluck food and join us for a great commemoration of our loved ones gone on before us.”
•••
Members of American Legion Post 202 in Elmore City will again give a special holiday salute to veterans buried in four area cemeteries.
It all comes on Monday, May 29 as the Memorial Day services is scheduled to get started at 10 a.m. at the Elmore City cemetery.
The services will continue at 10:45 a.m. at Foster, 11:30 at Antioch and 12:15 p.m. at Katie.
A special emphasis for the services will be veterans buried in the cemeteries in the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.