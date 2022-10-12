With teacher assistant Susan Marchbanks in the front row to start each day at Pauls Valley Elementary School she began noticing some young students needed a little extra boost.
What Marchbanks was seeing was some kids were feeling a little left out by not being able to take part in a small but meaningful activity meant to provide school spirit.
During football season Pauls Valley’s cheerleaders come to the school on Friday mornings to apply some temporary tattoos, ribbons or other things to the kids.
It’s all part of a fundraiser for the cheerleaders as the younger students, armed with some cash, line up to get those tattoos.
For a donation of $1 cheerleaders apply the fun and temporary tattoos of a Pauls Valley Panther logo on the face or arm of students.
With some kids not having the money to participate Marchbanks decided to do something about it by creating what she calls Project Tattoo.
“I see the kids that don’t get to do it and they’re crying,” Marchbanks said as she sits at the front door to take students’ temperatures as they arrive to start their school day.
“With this it’s an easy fix,” she said about the project. “It kind of ballooned and now all the kids get a tattoo.
“I just love my job, and I just love helping these kids.”
The project Marchbanks is referring to is essentially a fundraiser for the school’s teachers and staff.
Principal Kristi Herd says it’s a stroke of genius from someone who really cares about the students.
The way Project Tattoo works is over a four-week period Marchbanks and other employees bring in something good to eat for a donation from teachers and staff.
The money raised then goes to help all students at the school get those tattoos as part of the cheerleaders’ fundraiser.
“She sits there in front every day and takes the temperature of the children when they arrive,” Herd said.
“She sees the disappointment that they didn’t have a tattoo. Some of them just don’t have the money to get a tattoo.”
That’s where Marchbanks' personal mission comes in with her own fundraiser.
“She might make muffins and fruit cups, stuff for tacos and cookies, seasoned pretzels for snacks. Whatever she brings that day she puts it in the teachers’ lounge. There’s no price, just make a donation to the jar.
“She collects the money and she sees that all these kids that don’t get a tattoo can get one. All these donations are used to get these kids a tattoo from the cheerleaders,” she said.
Herd is especially thrilled to know she has an employee in Marchbanks that truly loves the work.
“This is her calling she feels like for her. She’s a (registered nurse) and could be making a whole lot more money, but she does this because she loves this job.”
