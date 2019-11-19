A series of book lectures about a very famous American highway is set to wrap up later this week at Pauls Valley's public library.
The theme for this series is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
This four-book series finishes with “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb.
A lecture on the book, open to the public, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 with Bill Hagen set to lead the discussion.
The next book series at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library comes early in 2020 with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
With lectures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each time, it gets started with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse and a lecture on Jan. 16.
The book “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block is in February, “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen is in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall is in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich is in May 2020.
The local library also has more “angels” on the Christmas tree.
Each one represents a couple of holiday gifts valued at $15 each for children in need.
Gift suggestions for a boy or girl will be on the back of most “angels.”
Anyone interested in helping should avoid donating clothes, DVD's, CD's or used toys.
New and “gently used” children's books and stuffed animals will be accepted at the library.
If unable to spend $30 on each child, donors are asked to provide a new toy or cash donation.
All gifts purchased for the Angel Tree should have the unwrapped presents returned, along with a large or extra large gift bag, to the library by Dec. 2.
