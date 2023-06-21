Putting a wrap on school tenure

Mike Martin is putting a wrap on his eight-year tenure as Pauls Valley’s school superintendent as he resided over his last school board meeting here last week.
Martin announced back in December he planned to leave to accept another job as school superintendent in Atoka.
He starts that new job on July 1, which is also the official first day of Adam McPhail, hired in January as Pauls Valley’s new top school administrator. McPhail has spent the last four years serving as assistant superintendent in Clinton.
“I just want to say thank you for your support,” Martin said to all five members of the PV Board of Education during June’s regular meeting.
“It’s been a blast. You’re a great group of people. Good luck and thank you.”
Board members actually beat Martin to the punch by first offering him a card with personal messages written from each of them.
Martin was hired for the PV superintendent’s job in March 2015. Before coming here he was superintendent in Davis for six years and Roff for two years.
Originally from Madill but a high school graduate from Sulphur in 1987, Martin started his career as a teacher and coach in Dickson.
During his tenure here Martin helped lead the passage in 2018 of a $23.6 million bond issue spread out in a series over 18 years to fund what is now Pauls Valley’s new elementary school, which replaced the iconic Jefferson and Jackson schools.
The issue also has provided a new band facility located on the high school campus, a classroom addition for the agriculture education program and improvements to the Panthers’ gym.
The future of the sites of the two old schools has been an ongoing issue for some time. Both have been demolished as school board members and Martin have discussed options on what to do with the property where the schools once stood.
“This is the third evaluation of those properties,” Martin said.
This time around the appraised values are $63,234 for the old Jackson site and $41,212 for the Jefferson property.
“That’s pretty consistent with what we’ve had before. I’d be interested to see how all this turns out.”
Work is also currently in the process of getting the heat and air system operational for the high school’s auditorium, which also serves as a place hosting some community events.
Resignations were also accepted, including those from Bobby Reeves and Robert Jones, who is leaving to be the ag instructor at Elmore City-Pernell.
Chad Chronister will take over for Reeves as the next director of the alternative education program.
In kind of look back Martin told the group in his first year here Pauls Valley’s school district had a budget of about $9 million compared to around $17.5 million today.
