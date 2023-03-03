PV artist takes Capitol spotlight

A humble transplant to Pauls Valley has a whole lot of artistic touch, especially now that a few of her pieces are being exhibited at the state Capitol building in Oklahoma City.
Irmgard Geul still finds it hard to believe she has 13 of her own pieces now on display in a solo exhibition at the Capitol through mid-May.
“I’m proud to be at the state Capitol. It’s pretty cool,” Geul said.
Born and raised in The Netherlands, Guel’s background is in fashion design and visual communication.
A couple of decades ago she moved to the United States and now makes her home in Pauls Valley.
After coming here Geul first worked with quarter horses and dipped her hand in practicing art.
That’s now led her to her exhibition of work entitled “The Long Way Home” on display in the North Gallery on the Capitol’s first floor.
Depicting rural Oklahoma landscapes, Guel’s pieces of art embodies her unique style of embroidery painting in which she incorporates thread to enhance the texture of each environment.
Some of the rural scenes the work shows are a weathered water tower, a ribbon of country road and a cloud-filled sky.
With the work on display Geul hopes to inspire viewers to notice what is often overlooked out there.
“I’m so thrilled, it’s so special,” she said.
“In my heart I’m a Dutch citizen, but if feels very welcoming. I feel I have a good home in Oklahoma.”
Her work might be on display now but the process to get it there started back in the fall.
It was back then Geul was contacted by the Capitol’s art curator and invited to apply to have her art work exhibited there.
That application then went to the Capitol’s presentation commission, which ultimately was approved.
Geul says her technique for painting is inspired by memories of her mother, a seamstress with a fabric-filled studio.
Geul even uses her mother’s 50-year-old scissors and needles in her work, inspired by the connection the tools provide to her memories.
During its run the exhibition is expected to be viewed by thousands of people who work in and visit the Capitol building.
The North Gallery exhibitions are free and open to the public weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
