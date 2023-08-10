Pauls Valley Schools welcomed back students today for the 2023-24 school year. Kids at Pauls Valley Elementary were eager to get back in the classroom.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
