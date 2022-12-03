PV event meant to help out

An annual No Hunger Holiday event is scheduled to come to Pauls Valley next week.
The event open to the public is set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Wacker Park.
The Chickasaw Nation, in collaboration with Feed the Children, is hosting the drive-thru event to distribute holiday care packages full of food, beverages and household items.
For more information about food-based programs, contact Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services at 580-436-7255.
Visit FeedTheChildren.org online to donate to the No Hunger Holiday program and learn more about these events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.