A Pauls Valley man was hurt in a two-vehicle accident in neighboring Grady County this week.
Ronald Coffee, 70, was alone while driving a pickup truck involved in an accident during the late night hours Wednesday, Jan. 15.
State troopers determined the accident was caused by a large vehicle making a turn in front of Coffee's truck.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Coffee was driving a 2008 Ford F150 truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 62.
Coming from the opposite direction on the same highway was a semi-truck driven by Marcus Coleman, 44, of Wynne, Ark.
According to the report, the semi-truck turned southbound resulting in the two vehicles colliding at a site about 2 ½ miles east of Chickasha.
The listed cause of the accident, which happened around 11:47 p.m. Jan. 15, was “fail to yield.”
Coleman was not injured, while Coffee was taken by a Grady County Fire/EMS ambulance to Grady County Memorial Hospital. He was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk and arm injuries.
Troopers did report both motorists were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
Deputies from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and officials with Grady County Emergency Management also assisted at the wreck site.
