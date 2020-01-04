A possible project in Pauls Valley is among those to be considered during the monthly meeting of the Oklahoma Transportation Commission this week.
The meeting is scheduled to get started at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 in the R.A. Ward Transportation Building, 200 N.E. 21st St., in Oklahoma City.
The commission is expected to vote on authorization of federal funds for several school zone safety projects, including installation of solar-powered warning lights near schools on state Highway 4 in Mustang and on U.S. Highway 77 and SH 19 in Pauls Valley.
Secretary of Transportation and Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz is expected to present the agency’s 2019 Year in Review, which highlights major milestones and transportation news from the past year, including unique ODOT projects and the impact of historic spring flooding.
Gatz will update the commission on the recently-approved federal appropriations bill that authorizes transportation funding for the year, allowing new road and bridge projects to move forward.
He will also report to commissioners on stakeholder meetings taking place statewide as part of development of the state’s first public transit policy plan.
The full agenda can be viewed at www.odot.org/meetings. The meeting is open to the public or can be viewed live online at www.ustream.tv/channel/odot-monthly-commission-meeting.
The commission, a nine-member panel appointed by the governor and legislative leaders to oversee the state’s transportation development, awards project contracts for road and bridge construction on a monthly basis.
