PV's clean up day could use help

Volunteers are what's needed as a work day a couple of weekends away looks to be the start of a much bigger clean up effort in Pauls Valley.
The drive, called Pockets of Progress, has Saturday, Oct. 26 as the day as anyone stepping up to volunteer will be on cleaning duty.
Scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the work day is a collaborative effort teaming up the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and the city of Pauls Valley.
The Pockets campaign as been described as a new, larger focus on cleaning up PV.
The upcoming work day is expected to focus on cleaning alley ways in the downtown area and the main local “feeder” roads.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
On the work day volunteers are encouraged to bring work gloves and tools as they should meet at the train depot.
•••
Volunteers for a whole different community effort are hoping to bring it all together for a fundraiser this weekend in Pauls Valley.
The PV United Fund, which raises money to help a variety of community organizations in the area, is set to hold a pulled pork dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
The local United Fund, started here back in 1972, raises money to help such organizations as Garvin County 4-H, a family center providing services in Garvin County, food pantries, scouting programs and youth athletic teams in the area.
Also scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13 are the Elmore City-Pernell school band hosting a chicken fried steak dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ECP Elementary cafeteria and the PV Church of Christ hosting a Friends and Family Day.
In the spirit of the holidays, Pauls Valley's big Boo on the Bricks costume-filled event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in the downtown area.
