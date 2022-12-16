PV school official to make a move

Pauls Valley's school superintendent has announced he plans to leave for a new position next summer.
Mike Martin, who is currently in his eighth year as top school administrator in Pauls Valley, has accepted the job of superintendent for Atoka Public Schools.
Martin says he didn't have plans to look for another job, but conversations he's had with Atoka's school board members and others convinced him it was time to tackle a new challenge.
Martin will continue serving in his current Pauls Valley position with plans to officially make the move to Atoka on July 1, 2023.
More on Martin's planned departure will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
