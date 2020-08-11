PV school start delayed by virus

One positive case for the COVID-19 virus changed everything as officials put the brakes on for the start of Pauls Valley's new school year.
News came this past weekend that one positive case, and equally important how many had possibly been exposed to that person, was a real game-changer as PV school officials decided to delay the start for a few days.
PV Superintendent Mike Martin said he got the phone call with the news last Friday night as he then spent the next several hours discussing the development with health and other school officials before a decision to delay came the following day.
“I got a call telling me someone closely affiliated with the band program had tested positive,” Martin said.
“That person has been around everyone in the band program. We didn’t know how many people they were exposed to. We were supposed to start school Thursday (Aug. 13) but that’s not going to happen now.”
Instead, the plan was for teachers to contact parents and students and schedule face-to-face meetings over a three-day period from Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 12-14.
“They will discuss our distance learning plan. This is the plan we came up with and one we believe is the safest thing to do.”
Right now the plan is to offer the virtual online class instruction for a week starting on Monday, Aug. 17.
The hope is to have classrooms and school buildings back open for the first in-person day of school on Aug. 24.
“All this could change anytime. It’s a fluid situation.”
Martin says the positive test for the virus also affects the football and softball programs, which means the start of the upcoming seasons for both are now on hold.
In fact, all extracurricular activities are for now postponed as no games or practices will be allowed until it’s determined to be safe.
A detailed letter on the situation has already been posted on the school district’s website and Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.