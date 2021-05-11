PV set for one big clean up

Pauls Valley's community clean up day, called Pockets of Progress, is planned for Saturday, May 22.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon as volunteers are expected to meet at the local train depot pavilion.
Things like trash grabbers, trash bags, vests and gloves will be made available to those volunteering their time and energy to help a cause meant to clean up parts of the community.
This third time for Pockets of Progress is again sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and the city of Pauls Valley.
Call the chamber at 405-238-6491 to sign up to help or just to get more information.
•••
The PV Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to be vendors at this summer's Okie Noodling Tournament.
The June 18-19 event in Wacker Park features vendor booths and food trucks selling food and merchandise to event attendees.
The fee for merchandise vendors is $150 or $250, and the fee for food vendors is $250, $300 or $500. An additional $25 fee is charged for either water or electricity.
The Pauls Valley chamber manages the vendor area for the noodling event hosted by the city of Pauls Valley.
Applications for vendors are available online at www.PaulsValleyChamber.com. For more information, call the Chamber at 405-238-6491.
There should be a lot of anticipation for this upcoming noodling event since last year’s Okie fish gathering, normally bringing in thousands of people to the local Wacker Park, was called off because of the virus pandemic.
• Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival's Facebook page or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
More information about 5K registration is open at itsyourrace.com online.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is set for July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.