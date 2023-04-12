PV teacher steps into spotlight

Pauls Valley Junior High English teacher Courtney Green has been selected as a finalist for the Southeast Oklahoma Teacher of the Year award, presented by the Aeros Awards of Excellence.
Green, along with the other 19 finalists for the award, is set to attend the April 27 awards ceremony and banquet in downtown McAlester.
The Southeast Oklahoma Teacher of the Year recipient will be announced that evening and receive $1,000 for their classroom.
Two members of the Pauls Valley public school administration will also be in attendance that evening at the black tie affair.
First United Bank of Pauls Valley is sponsoring Green and the PV administrators the night of the awards.
The Aeros Awards of Excellence were created to recognize individuals in Southeast Oklahoma who are taking their organizations and communities to greater heights, and their inaugural awards ceremony is focused on honoring the top educators in the region.
“We believe that teachers are among the most underpaid, overworked, and under-recognized workers in our society,” said Ben Capers, co-founder of The Aeros Project.
“We trust them with the educational development of our children and we wanted to find a way to thank them for their tireless efforts. That’s why we created the Aeros Awards; to show these excellent individuals that their selfless works are not going unnoticed.”
Capers and co-founder Chris Plunket are calling on all schools in the 21-county region to nominate their teachers who embody the ‘Aeros Spirit.'
“We received nominations from over 45 communities, and the stories we heard were nothing short of uplifting,” Plunkett said.
“From one teacher who delivered food during a snow storm to students who would have otherwise gone hungry, to another who volunteered her time in the evenings and on weekends, tutoring students who were struggling to master difficult math concepts. We have been so inspired by these educators.”
The upcoming awards ceremony is made possible by generous corporate supporters of education in Southeast Oklahoma.
