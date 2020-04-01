PV teachers parade for students

For the first time in a couple of weeks Pauls Valley students got to see a few of their teachers as they maneuvered through the streets of Pauls Valley during a Teacher Parade this past weekend.
On Saturday over 45 cars with dozens of teachers from each of the five local schools started at the east side trailer park and finished three hours later at the west side trailer park.
“There were bunches of kids all over town,” Lee Elementary Principal Angela Green said. “It was a great success!”
Teachers honked their car horns as a way to say hello while practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Teachers had signs on their cars or shoe polish on windows with sayings as they cruised through the local neighborhoods.
“It was so fun seeing everyone,” said Danielle Caldwell, parent of three Pauls Valley students. “Thank you all for doing this, I know my kids sure enjoyed it!”
Parents and students got involved also as they stood in their yards or beside their cars with signs but mostly it was just waves and a few tears.
“We love and appreciate y'all so much,” said Heather Edwards, parent of two PV students. “There weren’t many dry eyes in PV this morning. Such a small gesture made a huge impact on everyone. This is a memory our kids will never forget.”
Pauls Valley parent Lori Miller had similar feelings. “Thank you to all of the teachers who took time out of their Saturday to go see their other kids. You are all very special.”
The teachers become like families to these kids, who also had the same feelings back.
“This was a blessing for teachers and kids as well as members of our community who sat out on their porches to wave and support us,” Green said.
