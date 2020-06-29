State authorities are still investigating why a pickup truck went off an area roadway resulting in the death of a Pauls Valley teenager over the weekend.
Killed in the one-vehicle accident was 18-year-old Alexandria Morrison.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Morrison was alone while driving a 2001 Ford F150 pickup southbound on Indian Meridian Road.
At just after 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28 the truck went off the roadway at a site about four miles west of Wynnewood and nearly a mile south of state Highway 29.
The report shows for an unknown reason the truck went off the roadway to the left and struck a creek embankment.
The official cause of the accident is still under investigation as Morrison was not believed to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Wynnewood firefighters. Morrison's body was first taken to a funeral home in Wynnewood before later being transported to Stufflebean-Coffey Funeral Home in Pauls Valley.
