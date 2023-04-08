PV will have a runoff vote

A three-candidate city council race in Pauls Valley this week looked to have a winner early, but it's now known there will be a runoff later in 2023.
Garvin County election officials initially thought PV's mayor, Jocelyn Rushing, had claimed the win over challengers Matthew Huggans and Heather Mullens.
That has since dramatically changed as on Friday afternoon those same officials concluded that Rushing and Huggans will be in a runoff election in September.
The reason for the change is Pauls Valley's charter form of government and an election resolution stating a runoff could happen.
A runoff is now set because none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote on April 4.
More will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.