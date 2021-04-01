A Pauls Valley woman was released from prison this week after her defense team successfully argued a couple of high court rulings mean only Native American tribes, not the state of Oklahoma, has jurisdiction in some cases.
Just one day before her 26th birthday, Clarissa Mars ended her near four-year prison stint on Tuesday after she was able to prove in court that she has Native American descent, is a member of a tribe and the offenses putting her behind bars occurred on what is now legally recognized as Indian lands.
Mars had originally been charged with committing lewd acts with a 15-year-old girl. Mars was 18 at the time.
After taking a plea deal in 2015 Mars was given a suspended sentence, which two years later was revoked because a number of violations of the sentence were reported. In the summer of 2017 she was given a five-year prison term.
