PV's ambulance plea on the table

A plea for help is now on the table as Pauls Valley city officials have turned to Garvin County's commissioners for a helping hand in paying today's higher costs for local ambulance services.
No decision has been made as all three commissioners listened to PV City Manager Lee Littrell and Mercy E.M.S. Regional Manager James Farris lay out their presentations during a regular meeting earlier this week.
“I'm here to beg for some mercy and for some help,” Littrell said.
“Our new contract for ambulance services is significantly higher than in the past. It went from about $400,000 to $725,000 for a year.
“We were just needing more help.”
The help referred to by Littrell is the funding support already provided to each ambulance district in Garvin County from a half cent county sales tax.
Revenues generated by the county tax go to address various areas, including public ambulance services in the county.
The tax is split into two propositions with the one for public safety areas accounting for 80 percent of the funds generated.
From that 36 percent goes to support ambulance service districts in the county.
Littrell explained the bid submitted by Mercy, approved by the PV City Council just a few weeks ago, was not the lowest one.
“With that bid the council felt it was in the best interest of the citizens of Pauls Valley,” he said.
“The council is familiar with Mercy and felt it was important to stay with them because Mercy works well with our firefighters. Mercy is someone they knew would provide the best service.”
The local city council approved the Mercy bid by a 3-1 vote during a meeting Feb. 28.
“For our ambulance service about half the runs go outside the limits of the city of Pauls Valley,” Farris said, adding that Mercy's ambulance services is really a non-profit endeavor.
“We've got a well oiled machine that's running here. I'm just trying to maintain what we've got going.
“We're not here to make a profit. We're just trying to break even. It's never made a profit since we've been here.”
District 2 Commissioner Gary Ayres was quick to remind the two that ambulance districts like Pauls Valley's already receives some funding from the county tax renewed in 2021 for another seven-year period.
“We turned it over to help,” Ayres said.
Littrell made it clear the request was for the county to help with part of a $485,000 difference for Pauls Valley, while Farris added he is considering this a “short-term obligation.”
“Our request is you cover half of that for the upcoming year starting July 1,” he said.
After discussion on the issue ended commissioners went straight into another agenda item before the city manager later asked for clarification.
“Is this dead in the water or do we come back,” Littrell asked.
“We're in the same shape you are, hurting for money,” District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare said.
Ayres suggested Littrell consult with Pauls Valley's city attorney to “see what he says and come back to us.”
•••
Pauls Valley Fire Chief Mark Norman told the group when he first got involved with the specifics of the local ambulance district he soon learned it was not set up like other districts.
In fact, Norman says the “set up is wrong” as the PV district receives sales tax support from inside the local city limits, while ambulance districts like the one in nearby Wynnewood follows the boundaries of its much larger local school district.
That means PV's ambulance district now receives less tax revenue that it would if it was officially the same size as the school district.
“This was done years ago. I don't know how to redo the ad valorem to take in the several school districts in our ambulance district,” Norman said adding the district includes not only the PV School District but parts of Whitebead, Paoli and even Stratford.
“I don't know where to go from here to bring in ad valorem that covers the whole ambulance district.”
