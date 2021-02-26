PV's hospital gets new owner

A variety of officials gathered together Thursday for a lot of signatures needed to complete the sale of Pauls Valley's former hospital to a private company.
With all the document-signing the Southern Plains Medical Group now officially owns the building known for decades as Pauls Valley General Hospital, along with all the equipment inside.
Southern Plains officials also formalized a loan of almost $6.5 million to complete the purchase agreement and acquire the facility from the city of Pauls Valley.
Right now plans are to open the hospital in April. Once open the local hospital will be called the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County.
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
