PV's mayor wins new term

Pauls Valley's mayor won a new term Tuesday claiming a three-candidate race by a handful of votes.
Jocelyn Rushing finished with 122 votes, which represents 47.6 percent of all the votes cast in the election.
Coming in second was Matthew Huggans with 96 votes (37.5 percent), while Heather Mullens collected 38 votes (14.8 percent).
In Whitebead it was a mere two-vote difference as Sandy Arroyo claimed a two-year unexpired term on the school board.
A total of 42 votes went to Arroyo, while April Brown finished with 40 votes.
Other election results in Garvin County include:
• Kenny Cook easily won a race to be Wynnewood's next marshall/police chief.
It was just a few weeks ago when Cook's candidacy was challenged by his opponent, Brandon Cross.
A decision by the Garvin County Election Board sided with Cook's residential status inside of Wynnewood's city limits.
Cook wound up receiving 304 votes, a whopping 72.7 percent, as 114 votes went to Cross.
• The Ward 2 race for a spot on the Wynnewood City Council ended with Mike Perry claiming a runaway win.
Eighty percent, or 332 votes, went to Perry, while 51 votes went to Tonya Munn and 32 votes to David Sheppard.
• Autumn Cooper won the race for the Ward 3 seat on the Wynnewood council.
Cooper received 238 votes, or 59.2 percent. Bruce Lyons finished with 164 votes.
• It was a close vote for the race to claim two unexpired terms on the Maysville Board of Trustees.
Anita Uhles finished with 37 votes, while a single vote separated Janet Davis (34 votes) and Terri Smith (33 votes).
• In Lindsay there were six candidates going for four two-year terms on the local city council.
Mark Hall was in the top spot with 220 votes, followed by Vern Roe (213 votes), Joshua Miller (140 votes), Don Lough (139 votes), Robin Staggs (130 votes) and Aaron Aprill (112 votes).
• David Dellin received 136 votes, or 92.5 percent, to easily outdistance Carl Stevens for an office on Elmore City-Pernell's school board. Stevens received 11 votes.
• Only seven votes separated two candidates in a Lindsay school board race.
Larry Winn finished on top with 179 votes as Jessica Parker totaled 172 votes.
Garvin County election officials confirmed there won't be any runoff elections coming from these results.
