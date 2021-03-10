A symbolic salute to Pauls Valley's long history of having lots of trees took to the dirt and golden shovels with a special ceremony this week.
It came in the form of a tree planting Monday in Wacker Park to formally recognize Pauls Valley for its four decades of having a Tree City USA status.
The ceremony brought together state officials and a number of local residents who have played a part in building up the local town's forest of trees today.
“Arbor Day is something that we have been celebrating in Oklahoma since before we were even a state,” said state urban forester Mark Bays. “Now every year we're celebrating Arbor Week at the end of March.
“Today we're celebrating what Pauls Valley has accomplished. You're the first city in Oklahoma that has this designation,” he said about PV's Tree City status for 40 years now.
“I know there's a lot of people that's been a part of that.”
The national Tree City USA program has recognized cities and towns across America since 1976.
More than 3,400 American cities reach the Tree City USA status by focusing on “sound urban forestry management, maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.”
This week's ceremony included planting a Caddo sugar maple tree on the east side of Wacker Park.
Bays acknowledged Jennifer Samford for her leadership as PV's parks and recreation director, while a former member of the local tree board, Marjie Little, said she has plenty of memories of planting trees over the years throughout the local park.
“Pauls Valley has always been known for its trees. I remember planting all those trees,” she said while pointing to a few of the now big trees in Wacker Park, “and some others in the park.”
Ann Cloutier, granddaughter to George Wacker, who the local park is named after, and a handful of others also stepped up to take a shovel and drop some dirt for the tree planting.
“Pauls Valley is so lucky to have this park,” said Cloutier, who for the last few years has been a tree board member.
“Pauls Valley is also that town that's known for trees. It's wonderful it's been 40 years that Pauls Valley became a Tree City. Hopefully it will go on for another 40 years.
“I think it's important to have a member of the Wacker family on the tree board,” she adds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.