With a relaxed way about him, a quick joke and smile, Madhukar Sharma met his Pauls Valley public as the new owner of the local hospital.
A sense of humor is right up front for Sharma – by the way, he likes to just be called Sharma – as he and others gathered for a casual meet-and-greet last week at the very hospital he only recently purchased.
Local resident Susanne Blake hosted the May 24 event as she calls it a “miracle” the Pauls Valley hospital survived a closure going back to the fall of 2018 before a private company came in, made the changes needed to get the facility back open in April 2021 and has now sold it to Sharma.
Sharma, who's also involved in various health care interests in the Jacksonville, Florida area, makes it clear his only focus is to have a hospital in PV that provides quality health care.
“What I want for this hospital is to able to bring my mother here for treatment when she needs it. I want it to be a hospital I want to bring my mother to,” Sharma said.
“It's not about money – it's about lives, it's about good care.”
Also there to offer some of his thoughts was Mike Schuster, former managing partner of the Southern Plains Medical Group, which recently sold the hospital to Sharma.
“I got started with this when my good friend Jack Justice called me in late 2019 and said if I got nothing better to do maybe I can come down and try to figure out how to save this hospital,” Schuster said.
“I wasn't the only one because it took a lot of people. It was not just getting an open hospital, it successfully completed its first year of operation,” he said about last year's reopening with a new name – the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County.
“That was a major milestone, because when I first walked in I had very little hope we could resurrect it.
“Now I'm here handing the ball off. The purpose of today is to introduce you to the next transition in this hospital.
“I've known Sharma it seems like forever, and we are kindred spirits. He's a man of his word, a man with great character.
“Sharma has brought in a staff that's already begun to make significant changes that's making the hospital sustainable for this community,” Schuster adds.
New CEO Kimberly Tucker says the hospital's wound care program got started just days earlier and even plans to get out to the surrounding towns to offer the service.
“The best thing you can do is spread the word, tell people the hospital is fully open and ready to provide extensive specialized care right here in your backyard,” Tucker said.
Adding a few words was Clay Taylor, who is the new lead doctor on staff for Pauls Valley's hospital.
“There's a lot of optimism for what we're doing I believe that you just treat people with kindness. I just want to take care of people,” Taylor said.
Niki King, chief of nursing, was also in attendance at the gathering.
