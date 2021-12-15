Races get lined up in county

It’s official as Pauls Valley’s newest member of the local board of education is now firmly in place.
Last week’s three-day filing period ended with Aloysius Vincent Jackson Jr., best known simply as JR, winning a full term without opposition.
Just a few weeks earlier Jackson was appointed to the school board post after David Assad stepped down because he and his family had moved outside of the local school district.
“It’s official – JR won without opposition,” Superintendent Mike Martin said during last week’s regular school board meeting.
One school board race that did develop was in Whitebead as incumbent Jess Patton and challenger Belinda Hunt filed for an office there.
Another race is set in the Elmore City-Pernell district as Brent Balentine and Carl Stevens filed to run for one school board office.
The races are expected to be contested during a general election on April 5.
The filings also resulted in a municipal race in Elmore City as Jason Smith and Derek Allen Upshaw filed to a two-year unexpired term of the Ward 2 office on the EC Council.
Nicolette Harper was unopposed in claiming the Ward 3 post on the same council, which includes a full four-year term.
All other school districts in the county finished with a lone candidate filing without opposition and winning terms on local school boards.
They include Chase Miller in Wynnewood, Greg Cottrell in Paoli, Heidi Gamble in Maysville, Clint Simonton in Lindsay and Megan Green in Stratford.
•••
The EC municipal race will be joined by a school bond issue in Wynnewood as both are going before voters Feb. 8.
The first proposition in the Wynnewood issue is $210,000 for technology districtwide, while a second proposition is $350,000 for school buses and transportation.
School bond issues must receive at least 60 percent support to pass.
